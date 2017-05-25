Julio Urias pitches well in Oklahoma City 10-2 win
Saturday night found two teams that was able to put up more than a few runs while the other two had frustrating nights with men on base staying there. Oklahoma City and Great Lakes scored more than enough runs, however Rancho Cucamonga fell behind early and could not catch up and Tulsa had plenty of hits but no runs.
