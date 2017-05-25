Julio Urias pitches well in Oklahoma ...

Julio Urias pitches well in Oklahoma City 10-2 win

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

Saturday night found two teams that was able to put up more than a few runs while the other two had frustrating nights with men on base staying there. Oklahoma City and Great Lakes scored more than enough runs, however Rancho Cucamonga fell behind early and could not catch up and Tulsa had plenty of hits but no runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... Sat RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Cuba
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,355,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC