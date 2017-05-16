Is Matt Cain starting to resemble the workhorse he once was?

To find the last time Cain threw that many pitches, one has to travel back all the way to April 2014 - back when Cain was still viewed as one of the franchise stalwarts and workhorse starters. Cain took a 1-0 loss back on April 12, 2014, to the Colorado Rockies when he threw 116 pitches.

