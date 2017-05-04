Injured Dodgers starters close to returns
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had upbeat updates on three injured starting pitchers before Saturday night's game against the Padres. Of the greatest immediacy, Roberts said Brandon McCarthy would start Sunday if weather doesn't prevent the series finale from being played.
