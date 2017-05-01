Impress your friends: Seven notes from Major League Baseball

Washington's Bryce Harper set a major league record for the month of April by scoring 32 runs. 3. Rendon became the first player to drive in 10 runs in a game since the Angels' Garret Anderson in 2007 and the first to go 6-for-6 with at least three home runs since the Dodgers' Shawn Green in 2002 .

