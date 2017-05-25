Gutierrez and Eibner join Taylor in starting outfield for Sunday finale
Gutierrez is a regular presence against left-handed starting pitchers and he has two home runs against Jon Lester in 27 plate appearances. As for Eibner starting today, manager Dave Roberts said that he is mainly giving Puig a break after playing last night, there is something they are working on with Puig.
