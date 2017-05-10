Grasshoppers, cookie dough among the new hits on MLB menus

The Dodger Burger is seen prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The burger consists of an Angus patty, topped with a Dodger Dog, battered jalapenos, caramelized onions, tomato and barbecue sauce on a Pullman bun.

