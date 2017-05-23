Forsythe, Dodgers win it in 13th after Kershaw duels Lynn
Logan Forsythe doubled in a run in the 13th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night after a stellar duel between starters Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn. Forsythe played for the first time in a month because of a broken toe and struck out in his first four at-bats before walking in the 11th and delivering the winning hit in the 13th.
