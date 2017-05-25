Former L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Las...

Former L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda undergoes pacemaker surgery

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, the baseball Hall of Fame great who led his team to two World Series championships in the 1980s, has undergone surgery to replace his pacemaker, the club said on Friday. The team confirmed last Saturday that the 89-year-old Lasorda was hospitalized, without revealing any further details, after the Orange County Register reported that he had been admitted to an intensive care unit.

