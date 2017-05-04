Edwin Rios hits two home runs to help Tulsa split their double-header
Oklahoma City and Great Lakes won their games, Tulsa split a double-header while Rancho Cucamonga could not overcome an early deficit. Edwin Rios continues to be one of the better hitters in the Texas League.
