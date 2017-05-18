Edwin Rios continues to swing hot bat, Tulsa wins 5-4
Oklahoma City had their game postponed due to threat of severe weather so there were three Dodger minor league games on Thursday. But one of those games was suspended in the eighth inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC