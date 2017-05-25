D'oh? No! Homer and 'The Simpsons' te...

D'oh? No! Homer and 'The Simpsons' team earn Hall tribute

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Oct. 6, 1984 file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Mike Schmidt tries to take out Los Angeles Dodgers' Steve Sax at second to break up an eighth inning double-play to no avail during their second National League playoff game in Los Angeles. Steve Sax won two World Series rings, was a five-time All-Star and got nearly 2,000 hits in the big leagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16) Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Gunman
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC