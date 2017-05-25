D'oh? No! Homer and 'The Simpsons' team earn Hall tribute

In this Oct. 6, 1984 file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Mike Schmidt tries to take out Los Angeles Dodgers' Steve Sax at second to break up an eighth inning double-play to no avail during their second National League playoff game in Los Angeles. Steve Sax won two World Series rings, was a five-time All-Star and got nearly 2,000 hits in the big leagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.