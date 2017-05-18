Dodgers welcome reeling Marlins to town

9 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers return home to open a 10-game homestand, starting with a four-game weekend series against the reeling Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Miami comes to town having lost 17 of their last 21 games, including their last three straight, and haven't won consecutive games since Apr. 22-23.

