Dodgers Week 5: Cody Bellinger on fire
The Dodgers saw their week cut short by rain in San Diego of all places, but nothing could cut short Cody Bellinger this week. Cody Bellinger continued to make the most of his major league opportunity, hitting .429 with five extra-base hits, including three home runs, and 12 RBI in just five games this week.
