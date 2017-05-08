Dodgers vs. Pirates probable pitchers, schedule & TV info
The Dodgers are back home, but only briefly, hosting the Pirates for a three-game series beginning Monday night. Sunday's rainout and the left shoulder tweak of Brandon McCarthy make the Dodgers' rotation plans tentative at the moment, but here's an overview of the potential pitching matchups this week at Dodger Stadium.
