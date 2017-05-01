Dodgers vs. Giants starting pitchers, TV schedule & game times
The Dodgers and Giants reconnect after last week's affair, with a three-game series set to open at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. Here is a look at the scheduled starting pitchers for the division matchup in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC