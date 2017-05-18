Dodgers prospect Leo Crawford throws ...

Dodgers prospect Leo Crawford throws fourth straight quality start in Loons loss

19 hrs ago

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Leo Crawford recorded his fourth straight quality start, but the Great Lakes Loons offense stalled in a 4-0 loss Sunday at Fort Wayne. The Loons had just four hits and three walks, striking out 14 times in seeing their chances of a four-game sweep fall short.

Chicago, IL

