Dodgers prospect Jordan Sheffield has strong outing, but Loons offense struggles

14 hrs ago

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jordan Sheffield set season highs in innings and pitches, but the Great Lakes Loons offense struggled in the first game of a six-game road trip. The Loons had just five hits and no walks, striking out 11 times in a 4-1 loss Monday at Kane County.

