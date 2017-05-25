Dodgers place Joc Pederson on DL with concussion

Pederson, 25, said he'd never been diagnosed with a concussion before colliding with the outfield wall, and teammate Yasiel Puig, attempting to catch a fly ball Tuesday night. Any initial optimism that Pederson could return quickly was dashed when he continued to feel “a little off.” Thursday, two days after the collision; he wasn't even certain that seven days would be enough time to recover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.