Dodgers place Brandon McCarthy on DL,...

Dodgers place Brandon McCarthy on DL, recall Adam Liberatore from Triple-A

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers after Sunday's rainout decided to skip Brandon McCarthy , instead using the opportunity to add an extra reliever for a few games. The Dodgers placed McCarthy on the 10-day disabled list on Monday with left shoulder soreness, and called up relief pitcher Adam Liberatore from Triple-A Oklahoma City before a three-game series against the Pirates .

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16) Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC