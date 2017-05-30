Dodgers place Alex Wood on 10-day DL, add Brandon Morrow to 25-man roster

The Dodgers placed left-handed pitcher Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list with left SC joint inflammation retroactive to Saturday May 27. Wood was scheduled to start this Wednesday against the Cardinals , no replacement has been named. Wood has had a fantastic May, he was 5-0 in five starts with a 1.27 ERA which includes an active 25a...' consecutive scoreless innings streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.