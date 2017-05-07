Dodgers-Padres Sunday Game In San Diego Rained Out

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Large Blaze Breaks Out Along Row Of Mar Vista Businesses The fire broke out in a shared attic of seven one-story businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.