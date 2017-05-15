Dodgers option Eibner to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned outfielder Brett Eibner to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the roster for right-hander Brandon McCarthy , who was activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Monday night's game against the Giants. In five games with the Dodgers this season, Eibner was 3-for-10 with one home run and two RBIs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.