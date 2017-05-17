Dodgers Notes: Yasiel Puig has settled into familiar pattern at the plate
Yasiel Puig gets off to a good start and there is renewed hope that the Dodgers' dynamic outfielder has figured out a way to tap into that talent, to make the adjustments that big-league life demands and once again play at an All-Star level. This year, it was a 12-game burst out of the gate during which Puig had four home runs, 10 RBI, more walks than strikeouts and an 1.132 OPS that raised hopes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC