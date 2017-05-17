Dodgers Notes: Yasiel Puig has settle...

Dodgers Notes: Yasiel Puig has settled into familiar pattern at the plate

Yasiel Puig gets off to a good start and there is renewed hope that the Dodgers' dynamic outfielder has figured out a way to tap into that talent, to make the adjustments that big-league life demands and once again play at an All-Star level. This year, it was a 12-game burst out of the gate during which Puig had four home runs, 10 RBI, more walks than strikeouts and an 1.132 OPS that raised hopes.

