Dodgers Notes: Hyun-Jin Ryu set to return Thursday in Colorado

Hyun-Jin Ryu will return from the disabled list on Thursday to start the first game of the Dodgers' four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Ryu was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a gluteal injury after his last start April 30. He is 1-4 with a 4.05 earned-run average in five starts this season.

