Dodgers Notes: Adrian Gonzalez is adapting to injuries

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez went the entire month of April without hitting a home run. Gonzalez, who turns 35 on Monday, had never played a full month's worth of games without hitting a home run in 14 major league seasons.

