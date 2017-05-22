Dodgers: Murphy's single leads OKC over El Paso in 10 innings
Jack Murphy hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday. Alex Verdugo scored the go-ahead run on the single after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC