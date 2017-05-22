Dodgers: Murphy's single leads OKC ov...

Dodgers: Murphy's single leads OKC over El Paso in 10 innings

Jack Murphy hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday. Alex Verdugo scored the go-ahead run on the single after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

