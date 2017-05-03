Dodgers Induct Vin Scully Into Ring of Honor

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to reporters about being inducted into the Los Angeles Dodgers Ring of Honor, prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully returned to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and sat down with reporters for about twenty minutes, weaving stories with ad-libs in classic Scully fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.