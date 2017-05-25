Dodgers get walk-off win in 13th
Logan Forsythe, back from the disabled list, hit a walk-off double in the 13th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Yasmani Grandal homered for the Dodgers, who won for the fifth time in the past six contests.
