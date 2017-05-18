Dodgers Foundation to dedicate 2 Dreamfields

Adrian Gonzalez and his wife, Betsy, will be in attendance, as will Inglewood mayor James T. Butts Jr. The events start at 10:30 a.m. PT. In addition to Gonzalez, Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood will help run the youth clinic, and Dodger Day will include meet and greets with Dodgers alumni Derrel Thomas, Dennis Powell and Kenny Landreaux.

