Dodgers claim Freeman, Heston off wai...

Dodgers claim Freeman, Heston off waivers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers added to their Minor League depth on Friday by claiming infielder Mike Freeman and right-handed pitcher Chris Heston off waivers from Seattle and optioning both to Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for them, the club transferred outfielder Andrew Toles and pitcher Scott Kazmir to the 60-day disabled list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... 4 hr RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,328,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC