Dodgers can't overcome early deficit in loss to Marlins
Julio Urias and the Dodgers were playing from behind all night, and the Marlins took advantage in a 10-6 win on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. Urias in his previous start allowed six runs for just the second time in his young career, and the first time since his second major league game.
