Dodgers bullpen continues to produce
In a game that saw one fantastic nine-inning pitching performance from the starter, the Dodgers bullpen was also great on Tuesday night on their way to beat the Cardinals in 13 innings. That has been par for the course this month for the Dodgers bullpen, which has been even better in May than in April.
Read more at True Blue LA.
