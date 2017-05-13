Dodgers are hopeful second baseman Logan Forsythe can return by the next homestand
On Thursday, the Dodgers will return to Dodger Stadium for a three-series, 11-day homestand. At some point during that stretch, manager Dave Roberts hopes, second baseman Logan Forsythe will return from the disabled list.
