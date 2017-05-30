Corey Seager rests; Dodgers look to c...

Corey Seager rests; Dodgers look to continue winning vs. Cardinals

Winners of 10 of their last 12 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue their hot streak in the second game of a four-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis. However, the Dodgers will do so without Corey Seager , the current leading vote-getter for National League All-Stars at shortstop, who is not starting tonight.

