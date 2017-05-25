Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers go for se...

Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers go for series sweep

The Dodgers will go for a series sweep and try to wrap up their longest home stand of the season with a win over the Chicago Cubs . The last time the Dodgers swept a three-game series against the Cubs was in August 2012.

