Calhoun hits walk-off homer, Okla. City beats Sacramento 3-2

Calhoun hits walk-off homer, Okla. City beats Sacramento 3-2

Willie Calhoun hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Sacramento River Cats 3-2 on Wednesday. After Sacramento crossed the plate for two runs in the first inning, Okla.

