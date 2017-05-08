Big Vision: Nonprofit, Dodgers, Give Free Glasses to Kids
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner handed out glasses to students at Plasencia Elementary School last week as Vision To Learn founder Austin Beutner looked on. In five years the nonprofit has given free glasses to more than 65,000 children across the country.
