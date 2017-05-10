Big inning sends Dodgers on way over Rox
Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver's "big bang" theory was in full force Friday night, as the Dodgers used a five-run frame to beat the Rockies, Weaver's theory -- with his stats to back it up -- states that more often than not, the winning team scores more runs in one inning than the losing team scores in the game. The Dodgers got all they needed in the second inning Friday, drawing three walks and knocking three extra-base hits against Tyler Chatwood to effectively put the game out of reach.
