Bellinger crushes Padres in interminable Petco game

Ryan Schimpf of the San Diego Padres gets the force out at second base on Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game at Petco Park on May 5, 2017, in San Diego, California. Ryan Schimpf of the San Diego Padres gets the force out at second base on Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game at Petco Park on May 5, 2017, in San Diego, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.