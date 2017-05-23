Bawcom has been steady in bullpen for...

Bawcom has been steady in bullpen for El Paso

7 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Bawcom has been steady in bullpen for El Paso El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher Logan Bawcom has been steady out of the bullpen Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/sports/baseball/chihuahuas/2017/05/23/bawcom-has-been-steady-bullpen-el-paso/102042346/ Every step along his professional baseball journey, El Paso Chihuahuas right-handed pitcher Logan Bawcom has been consistently good in a variety of roles. The 28-year-old has been a career minor leaguer since being drafted in 2010 by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

