Austin Barnes' hit in 10th guides Los...

Austin Barnes' hit in 10th guides Los Angeles Dodgers to victory over Pittsburgh Pirates

13 hrs ago

Pinch hitter Austin Barnes hit a walk-off double to boost the Dodgers to a 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Barnes doubled to right-center off reliever Daniel Hudson to plate pinch-running relief pitcher Ross Stripling, giving the Dodgers their fourth straight win and ninth in their past 11 contests.

