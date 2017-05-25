Arrieta faces Dodgers, returns to site of no-no
The Cubs' most recent meeting with the Dodgers carried higher stakes, but that doesn't mean the current matchup won't provide a solid litmus test. Seven months after the Cubs defeated the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS to advance to the World Series, the teams will meet again for a three-game set at Dodger Stadium, the first of which will see Cubs righty Jake Arrieta take the mound against Dodgers lefty Alex Wood .
