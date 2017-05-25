Alex Wood continues to roll as Dodgers top Cubs
Alex Wood continued his magnificent May, and the Dodgers backed him with some big shots against Jake Arrieta to take the opener against the Cubs , 4-0 on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Wood continued his pattern of success, striking out eight in his five innings while inducing four ground outs and no fly ball outs.
