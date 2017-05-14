CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] 2 Dead Following 40-Second-Long Police Chase That Ended In Fiery Crash In Heart Of Hollywood Authorities say two people have died following a police chase that ended in a fiery crash in Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.