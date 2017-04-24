Yadier Alvarez strikes out seven, Quakes loss ends winning streak
Rancho Cucamonga could not hold on to their lead and went on to lose their first home game of the season. OKC scored a run in the ninth to tie and then won it in extra-innings.
