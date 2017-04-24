With multiple outfielders hurt, Dodge...

With multiple outfielders hurt, Dodgers call up top prospect Cody Bellinger

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are having issues with their outfield depth. Over the past few weeks, they've placed Rob Segedin , Franklin Gutierrez , and Joc Pederson on the disabled list -- that trio joining Andre Ethier , who was already injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr 4 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16) Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC