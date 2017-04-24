With multiple outfielders hurt, Dodgers call up top prospect Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers are having issues with their outfield depth. Over the past few weeks, they've placed Rob Segedin , Franklin Gutierrez , and Joc Pederson on the disabled list -- that trio joining Andre Ethier , who was already injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC