Walker, D-backs beat Dodgers after Hill exits with blister
Taijuan Walker pitched five solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 3-1 Sunday after Los Angeles starter Rich Hill was pulled with more blister problems. Hill was activated from the disabled list before this start after missing time with a blister on his left middle finger, but he re-aggravated the blister and made it only three innings and 54 pitches before leaving.
