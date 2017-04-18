Turner back in lineup; on record HBP ...

Turner back in lineup; on record HBP pace

17 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been hit by pitches five times this year already, putting him on pace to be hit by 52 pitches for the season. That would shatter the franchise record of 20 set in 1900 by Brooklyn's Hughie Jennings, with the Los Angeles record of 18 by Alex Cora in 2004.

