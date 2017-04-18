Turner back in lineup; on record HBP pace
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been hit by pitches five times this year already, putting him on pace to be hit by 52 pitches for the season. That would shatter the franchise record of 20 set in 1900 by Brooklyn's Hughie Jennings, with the Los Angeles record of 18 by Alex Cora in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC