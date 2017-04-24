The Dodgers April 20-RBI club

Corey Seager is having an April to remember, and the Dodgers ' weekend series against the Phillies beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium includes the final three games of the month. Seager homered in each of the last two games against the Giants in San Francisco, and heading into Friday night is hitting .318/.398/.565 with five home runs and 17 runs batted in.

