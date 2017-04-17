The blister from hell: Rich Hill, Dod...

The blister from hell: Rich Hill, Dodgers haunted by baseball's baffling bubble

Read more: USA Today

Baseball still hasn't solved what seems to be a basic problem: Preventing blisters on the fingers of starting pitchers. The Dodgers' Rich Hill is still battling a blister that popped up in July 2016.

